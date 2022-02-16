Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Expands By 88.8%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,300 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

