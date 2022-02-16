Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Decreases By 24.8%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,448,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 4,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

