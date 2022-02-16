Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Declines By 36.2%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,013. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

