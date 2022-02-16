Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Grows By 84.5%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

