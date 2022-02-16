Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Grows By 84.5%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

