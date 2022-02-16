Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Rises By 97.1%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Several analysts have commented on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.