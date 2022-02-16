Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Drops By 29.8%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCAE remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,133. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $5,886,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

