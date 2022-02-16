Short Interest in Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Increases By 93.0%

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,719,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 890,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NLST stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Netlist alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.