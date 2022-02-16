Short Interest in POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Increases By 70.9%

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,277,500 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,775.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $$15.37 during trading on Wednesday. POLA Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

