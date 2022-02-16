Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Grows By 50.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
PTBRY opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.82.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
