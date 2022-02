Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Grows By 50.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

PTBRY opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

