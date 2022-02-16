Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 101.2%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,893,600 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the January 15th total of 941,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.84) to GBX 7,800 ($105.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.96) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

RBGLY opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

