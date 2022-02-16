Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rises By 82.9%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RYCEY stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.