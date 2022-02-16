Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rises By 82.9%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.