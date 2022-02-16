Short Interest in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Expands By 90.4%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SHAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

