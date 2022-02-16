Short Interest in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Expands By 48.0%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE SEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.