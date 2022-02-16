Short Interest in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Expands By 48.0%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Medical by 109.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 34.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 40,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Select Medical by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

