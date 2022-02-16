Short Interest in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Decreases By 28.9%

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

SERA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 26,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 273,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

