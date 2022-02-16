Short Interest in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Decreases By 28.9%

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
SERA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 26,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
