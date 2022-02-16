Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Increases By 50.8%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 418,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Finally, Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,669,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.