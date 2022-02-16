Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Declines By 31.9%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SHLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $129,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

