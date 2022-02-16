Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rises By 69.1%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of WANdisco stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. WANdisco has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

