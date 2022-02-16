Sidoti Downgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Neutral

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

CNR stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

