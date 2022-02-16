Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.97

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.97 and traded as low as C$18.39. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 22,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

