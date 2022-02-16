Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $155,310.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLAB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 303,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

