Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 2,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Get Sims alerts:

SMSMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.