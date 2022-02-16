Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,347 shares of company stock worth $11,238,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

