SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Update

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SGH stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

