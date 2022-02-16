Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $366.98.

SNOW stock opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock valued at $618,542,188. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

