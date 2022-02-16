Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 432,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 91,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

