SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.83

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.83 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.35). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 3,609,749 shares.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.60) target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market capitalization of £607.86 million and a P/E ratio of -23.92.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.