Solitario Zinc’s (XPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.52. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.