Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., formerly known as Chanticleer Holdings Inc., is based in PRINCETON, N.J. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONN. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

