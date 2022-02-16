Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
