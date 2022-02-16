Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

