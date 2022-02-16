SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SP Plus worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SP opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

