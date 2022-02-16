SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.05

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 9114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 378,114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,240,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,032,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,279,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 182,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,833.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 351,434 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

