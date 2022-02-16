Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 15th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 72.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE SPB opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

