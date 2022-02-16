Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR):

2/7/2022 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $55.00.

2/2/2022 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/7/2022 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Get Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.