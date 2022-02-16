Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

