StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

