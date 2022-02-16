StockNews.com Downgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Hold

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 508,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 218,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.