StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
About Five Star Senior Living
Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.
