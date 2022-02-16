StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,141,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 500,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

