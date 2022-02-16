StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRD opened at $8.26 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.