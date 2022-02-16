StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

