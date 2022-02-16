StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
Featured Articles
