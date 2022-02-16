StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

