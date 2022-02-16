StockNews.com Lowers NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NVE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

