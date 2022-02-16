StockNews.com Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

