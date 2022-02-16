StockNews.com Upgrades Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Buy

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

