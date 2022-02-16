StockNews.com Upgrades Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Buy

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
