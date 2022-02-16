StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Buy

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.