StockNews.com Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Buy

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
UAA opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $27.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
