StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 329,699 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 553,770 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 2,028.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

