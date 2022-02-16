StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

