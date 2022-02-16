Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSYS stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stratasys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stratasys by 39.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Stratasys by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stratasys by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.