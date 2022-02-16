Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SSYS stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
