Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. Straumann has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $114.15.

Get Straumann alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,875.00.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.