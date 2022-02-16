Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.76 billion-$23.76 billion.

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,959. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

